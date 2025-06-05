Meghan sparks conspiracy theories that her baby bump is fake

Meghan Markle has sparked wild conspiracy theories online that her baby bump was fake following her latest cringe video. Meghan, 43, posted a video of her and Prince Harry yesterday showing the Duchess twerking in a hospital room in an effort to induce daughter Lilibet’s birth in 2021. But the clip sparked bizarre claims from conspiracy theorists, who questioned whether the baby bump was real. The wild online speculation cruelly suggested that Meghan wasn’t pregnant at all and was in fact wearing a prosthetic pregnant belly or “moonbump”.