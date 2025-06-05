A ‘Very Good Call’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s effusive praise of his “very good phone call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping may appear, at first glance, to signal a diplomatic thaw. But in the theatre of global power politics, where every gesture is weighed and every word parsed, the significance of such a call lies not in what was said, but in what it attempts to conceal.

For all the pageantry around Trump’s remarks that trade negotiations were “positive,” that both sides were in sync on rare-earth exports, and that invitations were exchanged, the call is best understood as a highly orchestrated performance amid a far deeper contest. Much more than tariffs or fleeting goodwill, U.S.-China relations today are about two rival systems vying for influence in an increasingly multipolar world.

Washington and Beijing are no strangers to diplomatic seesaws. Over the last two decades, cooperation on climate change, public health, and trade has been punctuated by tensions over Taiwan, intellectual property theft, cyberwarfare, and military expansion in the South China Sea. Even during Trump’s first term, the U.S.-China relationship oscillated wildly. One week it was “phase one” trade deals and photo ops in Beijing; the next, threats of decoupling and Cold War analogies. What this latest interaction reveals is not a return to diplomacy, but a familiar pattern: blunt nationalism cloaked in polite engagement.

For Trump, the optics of statesmanship serve a clear political utility. As the 2026 midterms loom and his base clamours for economic revival, appearing as the man who can “get China to the table” plays well. But Beijing reads this too. Xi’s carefully worded response, calling for “eliminating interference” and reaffirming China’s “core interests,” is less a concession than a calculated reminder that China will not compromise on its strategic red lines.

Other global actors are watching this closely. Allies in Europe and Asia, still reeling from years of unpredictable U.S. foreign policy, will see this not as rapprochement but recalibration. Especially for emerging economies, particularly in South Asia, it would be a gross mistake to read the writing on the wall: the era of unipolar dominance is over. Whether one looks at China’s Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS expansion, or the rise of digital yuan settlements, the global order is already shifting.

But great power competition today is not about who speaks louder but about who listens better. China’s model of long-term planning and state-led investment has found resonance in parts of the world disillusioned by Western conditionality. The U.S., unless it adapts, risks mistaking nostalgia for strategy.

Trump wants to close deals. Xi wants to shape the rules. And in that contrast lies the true story of the 21st century. *