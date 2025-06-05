Water Emergency

Pakistan is approaching a national emergency, not one sparked by war or inflation, but by the creeping collapse of its water security. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for a joint federal-provincial water storage plan is welcome. Yet without structural reform, it risks joining a long list of well-meant initiatives lost to political drift.

The numbers are alarming. Per capita water availability has fallen below 1,000 cubic meters (a threshold denoting water stress). Further, it is projected to drop below 500 by year-end, pushing Pakistan into the zone of absolute scarcity. Major reservoirs like Tarbela and Mangla continue losing capacity to sedimentation, while groundwater–once an invisible reserve–is vanishing in Lahore, Quetta, and much of Sindh’s farmland.

Pakistan stores barely 30 days’ worth of water. Compare that to India’s 220 and Egypt’s 700. New dams are necessary, but not sufficient. Without overhauling wasteful irrigation, unsustainable cropping, and entrenched interprovincial mistrust, storage alone will not secure our future.

Water governance is broken. Can anyone deny that? IRSA, the federal body managing river allocations, is routinely paralysed by provincial gridlock. Since the 18th Amendment, water has been a devolved subject–poorly coordinated and politically fragmented. The National Water Policy remains largely unimplemented. Worse still, there is no enforceable groundwater law, no telemetry system, and no shared baseline of trust.

Meanwhile, regional pressure is mounting. India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty sets a dangerous precedent. New Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab and Jhelum threaten Pakistan’s downstream flow. Simultaneously, Afghanistan is pushing ahead with dams on the Kabul River. These upstream moves pose real risks. Yet Pakistan’s diplomatic response has remained worryingly passive.

What’s needed now is a fundamental shift in mindset. Water must be treated as national security. That means investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, reforming agriculture, empowering water institutions, and activating regional diplomacy-before the window closes.

Pakistan must abandon the myth that water scarcity is purely a natural disaster. This failure is entirely man-made, rooted in misguided policies, inadequate coordination, and a troubling lack of foresight. The rivers that once gave rise to this civilisation are not vanishing from drought. They are being squandered by political short-sightedness.

If decisive action does not follow, this will not remain a water crisis. It will spiral into economic collapse, social unrest, and geopolitical instability. The time to build reservoirs has come, and with it, the need to summon the political will to use them wisely. *