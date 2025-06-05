Sometimes the most lethal conflicts are waged by shadows, whispers, and sabotage rather than by armies on the front lines. For years, Pakistan has raised concerns about India’s involvement in igniting unrest inside its borders, particularly in Balochistan. Now, PTV World’s investigative documentary “Terror by Design” exposes the deliberate proxy war being carried out just under the surface with indisputable proof.

This story goes beyond the usual political farce. The documentary provides an in-depth, fact-checked analysis that India has been orchestrating a systematic, covert proxy war against Pakistan. These claims are not without merit. The documentary reveals that the formation and maintenance of this coalition have been driven by a singular objective: to undermine Pakistan’s internal stability.

Specifically, the film alleges that India systematically supports terrorist organisations like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), also known as Fitna al-Hindustan. It portrays this not as a random association but as a “dirty nexus” deliberately forged by Indian intelligence and the government itself – embodying the secret alliances Pakistan has warned about. The alleged goal? To destabilise and fragment Pakistan, a strategy the documentary links to India’s Hindutva ideology and pursuit of regional dominance.

“Terror by Design” contends this shadow war is not new. It points to a “shameful yet undeniable truth”. It highlights Prime Minister Modi’s past comments regarding India’s role in the creation of Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) as evidence of a longstanding mindset favouring subversion. The documentary argues this ideology, rooted in Hindutva, continues to shape Indian foreign policy, particularly under figures like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his “defensive offence” doctrine, alongside Subramanian Swamy’s calls for Balochistan’s dismemberment. The documentary insists these are not fringe views but reflect a deliberate, aggressive policy emanating from the highest levels, the blueprint for this silent war.

The documentary connects this alleged policy to concrete actions. From the horrific Jaffar Express attack and the heinous assault on school children in Khuzdar to targeted killings and bombings in Balochistan, there’s a consistent pattern – one that links back to Indian support. The most striking evidence remains the case of Kulbhushan Yadav, the captured Indian RAW operative, whose presence and confession made international headlines. It was the clearest admission yet that India’s involvement isn’t theoretical; it’s operational.

The film claims the evidence trail of this silent war doesn’t stop at Pakistan’s border. What makes it worse is how these militants find safe passage and support in Indian cities. They’re not just tolerated; they’re empowered. “Terror by Design” also identifies a disturbing escalation pattern: it claims the number and severity of BLA attacks in Balochistan shot up significantly after what Pakistan calls India’s “humiliating defeat” in “Maraka-e-Haq”. This timing, laid next to the documented attacks, suggests a retaliatory intensification of the covert campaign.

Foreign diplomats and security experts have pointed out the same thing: India’s hand in Balochistan’s violence isn’t hidden anymore. The financing, the logistics, the political cover for BLA terrorists -it’s all documented. And for the first time, this documentary ties it all together in one coherent, fact-driven narrative.

India often presents itself to the world as a peaceful democracy. But peace doesn’t come with proxy wars and covert operations. Terror by Design peels back that image and reveals the double game-one of diplomacy abroad and destabilisation across the border. The film doesn’t seek to provoke conflict; it aims to expose uncomfortable truths. The people of Balochistan deserve peace, not proxy warfare. And the world deserves to know what’s really going on. This documentary is more than just a film; it’s a wake-up call.

“Terror by Design” is a forceful, partisan indictment. Its core argument is unmistakable: India isn’t just a rival; it’s an active sponsor of a shadow war of terrorism and instability inside Pakistan, driven by Hindutva ideology and revenge. Whether the world heeds its call for accountability remains to be seen. Whether the global community acknowledges this and demands accountability remains to be seen. But this film leaves no doubt; it forces a reckoning with the uncomfortable, documented realities of a silent war

Pakistan has laid out its evidence of this silent war. The Pakistani nation remains resilient and united to defeat all proxies and their handlers. The world must hold India accountable for backing its proxies to destabilise Pakistan. The only question left is: will the world finally pay attention?

The writer is a scholar at IIUI, a freelance content writer and a columnist. She can be reached at rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com.