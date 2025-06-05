Bilawal Bhutto: Leading Pakistan’s Diplomatic Charge

In the wake of recent tensions with India, Pakistan has not only shown strength on the battlefield but is now gearing up for a critical diplomatic offensive. And at the helm of this effort stands Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level diplomatic delegation to present Pakistan’s case to the world. The task of leading it has been entrusted to Bilawal-a decision that speaks volumes about the confidence the government places in his ability to represent the country at such a crucial moment.

The delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is currently in the United States and has already begun a series of high-level diplomatic engagements. In New York, the team has met with the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Ambassadors of the Security Council’s elected members (E10), Acting U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea, and the President of the UN Security Council, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett. The delegation also held a significant meeting with the OIC Group of Ambassadors, as well as with China’s Permanent Representative Fu Cong at the United Nations Office.

Over the coming days, the delegation is scheduled to meet with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly. Their objective remains focused and firm: to present Pakistan’s position on the recent conflict with India, the shifting regional security landscape, and New Delhi’s continued violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

But the mission doesn’t end at the UN. The team is also engaging with senior U.S. officials, members of Congress, policy think tanks, and international media. From New York to Washington-and soon after, to London, Paris, and Brussels-Bilawal and his team are working to amplify Pakistan’s diplomatic narrative and underscore the country’s commitment to regional peace.

So why Bilawal?

Because in times like these, it takes more than just political authority to steer the diplomatic ship. It requires intellect, poise, courage-and above all, credibility. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, despite his youth, has steadily emerged as one of Pakistan’s most promising voices on the international stage.

When he took the oath as Foreign Minister on April 27, 2022, at just 34 years old, skeptics were quick to dismiss him. Too young. Too inexperienced. Not ready. But over the course of his tenure, Bilawal proved otherwise. With composure, clarity, and statesmanship, he revived Pakistan’s strained relationships with key allies that had been damaged under previous administrations.

In just a short span, he made high-profile visits to strategic capitals and participated in major international conferences. From the United Nations to global climate summits, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke with the confidence of a seasoned diplomat. His words carried weight, his tone was assured, and his arguments were rooted in reason. These are not just skills-they are instincts of a natural diplomat.

Perhaps his boldest move came in 2023, when he visited India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting. It was a calculated, courageous step. Despite a toxic media campaign in India, Bilawal didn’t back down. He stood firm, delivered Pakistan’s stance with composure, and didn’t shy away from highlighting uncomfortable truths. In a room full of adversaries, he didn’t just hold his ground-he made his presence felt.

At the time he took over the Foreign Office, Pakistan was still on the FATF grey list, facing mounting international pressure. But through strategic diplomacy and direct engagement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played a key role in shifting the narrative. He re-energized Pakistan’s embassies, stepped up contact with crucial FATF members-including the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K.-and effectively communicated Pakistan’s reform efforts.

His Western education, fluent communication style, and nuanced grasp of international issues helped win hearts and minds abroad. On visits to the European Union and the United States, he didn’t just make speeches-he made cases. Backed by facts, data, and a calm but confident demeanor, he was able to convey that Pakistan was not only cooperating but leading in the fight against money laundering and terror financing.

When the time came for key votes in FATF meetings, it wasn’t just technical compliance that mattered-it was support. And Bilawal made sure that support was there. Through consistent engagement with Arab and Chinese counterparts, he not only built alliances but blocked any hostile lobbies from gaining ground. In the end, Pakistan’s name was finally removed from the grey list-an achievement widely credited to the tireless work of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his team.

That success wasn’t just a win for the government-it was a win for Pakistan. And it didn’t go unnoticed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the entire nation, acknowledged Bilawal’s pivotal role in one of Pakistan’s biggest diplomatic turnarounds in recent years.

His handling of the FATF issue will be remembered as a golden chapter in our diplomatic history. It’s a reminder that informed, brave, and balanced leadership can change a nation’s fortunes-and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shown he possesses all three qualities.

Of course, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari doesn’t walk this path alone. He carries the legacy of his grandfather, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a leader who gave Pakistan a commanding voice in the Muslim world. He is also the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, whose charisma and diplomatic insight won her admiration on the global stage. Now, Bilawal is writing the next chapter of that legacy-not by leaning on his name, but by proving his own merit.

Leading this diplomatic mission isn’t just about representing Pakistan. It’s about shaping how the world sees us at a time when every word matters. And Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shown that he’s more than up to the task. He has transitioned from a young politician to a thoughtful statesman, from a party leader to a global envoy.

In a world where image, intention, and execution must align perfectly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is beginning to master the art of modern diplomacy. And under his leadership, Pakistan’s diplomatic voice is not just being heard-it’s being respected.

The writer is Spokesperson (Sindh Government)