Memon praises Bilawal’s bold diplomacy

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has paid tribute to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his bold diplomacy and for presenting Pakistan’s clear and unwavering stance during his international tour. He stated that today only one name is resonating in India and that is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has presented Pakistan’s stance on every major issue, from Kashmir to Palestine, to the international community with exceptional courage, insight, and political wisdom. He added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as a beacon of hope not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

He stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a clear message to the international community that Pakistan seeks peace but will not compromise on its sovereignty and national security. He went on to add that Pakistan needs leadership capable of confidently and convincingly presenting the national narrative on the global stage, and Bilawal Bhutto has proven himself in this regard.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari effectively raised the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations and provided a strong diplomatic response to Indian aggression. He stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded the world that Kashmir is not merely a border dispute, but a matter of self-determination and the fundamental human rights of millions.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demonstrated through his leadership, international vision, and democratic values that he is the true heir to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He added that Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, foresight, and political understanding embody the spirit of Bhuttoism, and that the people of Pakistan, including PPP workers, are proud of him.