Another quake shakes Karachi’s Malir area

The port city was again hit by an earthquake on Thursday after a 2.1 magnitude was recorded south of Malir, Karachi. In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the quake originated at 2:23pm with depth of 05km. The quake had a latitude of 24.85 North and Longitude of 67.21 East.

The latest quake follows a series of low-magnitude earthquakes that shook Karachi on Sunday and Monday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded six seismic events over the two-day period. The first quake struck on Sunday, June 1, at 5:33 PM with a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres, centred near Quaidabad. On Monday, June 2, five additional quakes followed, ranging between magnitudes 2.2 and 3.2.

Epicentres were reported near Quaidabad, Gadap Town, and southeast of Malir, with depths varying from 10 to 188 kilometres.