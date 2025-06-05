Fugitive inmate from Malir Jail re-arrested

A prisoner who had escaped from Malir Jail has been re-arrested by Super Market Police during an intelligence-based operation, according to SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Thursday. The fugitive, identified as Sameer alias Sonu, son of Sadaqat, was previously in custody in multiple criminal cases registered at Super Market and other police stations. He had been jailed under FIR No. 145/25, booked under the Narcotics Act. Sameer was among more than 100 prisoners who had managed to escape from Malir Jail. Acting on a tip-off, Super Market Police launched a successful operation and apprehended the escaped inmate. Further legal proceedings are underway.