DC inspects pumping stations, drainage disposal sites in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, inspected various pumping stations and drainage disposal sites in Nawabshah city, including Awami Colony, Mehran Colony, Taj Colony, and other areas, in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the visit, DC reviewed the condition of existing machinery and instructed officers of Municipal Corporation to ensure the cleaning of all drainage disposal points. He emphasized that all pumping stations must be equipped with functional machinery to ensure effective water drainage during heavy rains.

DC Nizamani further directed that all machinery should be made fully operational before the onset of the monsoon. Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh briefed Deputy Commissioner about the drainage and water disposal arrangements. The inspection was also attended by Deputy Mayor Mubashir Arain, Chairman Municipal Town Committee Syed Atif Zaidi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, and other concerned officials.