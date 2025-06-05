Eidul Azha, monsoon preparations reviewed

A key meeting was held at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon to review preparations for Eidul Azha and the upcoming monsoon season. Officials from all relevant departments attended the session.

The DC issued strict directives to the police to prevent the illegal sale of sacrificial animals on major roads and intersections as these activities were creating traffic disruptions.

He emphasized that animals being sold unlawfully should be confiscated and legal action should be taken against violators.

Memon also instructed assistant commissioners to monitor and control the prices of vegetables and spices, with special attention to a potential hike in tomato prices during the Eid holidays. He directed that regular inspections be carried out in vegetable markets. He directed the concerned officers to take special care of cleanliness during Eid holidays, especially keeping Liberty Chowk and other Eid prayer grounds clean.

The health department was directed to remain on high alert due to the risk of accidents caused by untrained butchers during animal sacrifices.

The DC also referenced previous incidents of food poisoning during Eid, urging hospitals to ensure the availability of emergency medical services.

Traffic police were instructed to maintain the smooth flow of traffic, while the transport department was asked to monitor fare rates closely. The Deputy Commissioner also directed HESCO and SSGC officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas throughout the Eid period.

In terms of sanitation, the proper disposal of animal waste was stressed. The Sindh Solid Waste Management board was ordered to stay alert and ensure that offal is transported to designated dumping sites.

Furthermore, in view of the monsoon season, WASA and the Solid Waste Management Board were directed to clean drains and fully prepare machinery to prevent urban flooding.

Concluding the session, the DC urged all departments to finalize their preparations to ensure public convenience during Eid holidays and the monsoon season.