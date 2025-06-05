GOC Pano Aqil Garrison visits Sukkur IBA University

Sukkur IBA University had the honor of hosting Major General Shahryar Qureshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Infantry Division, Pano Aqil Garrison. According to the release issued by IBA University on Thursday, the distinguished guest was warmly welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, along with senior faculty members, officers, and students.

During the visit, Major General Qureshi was briefed about the university’s core values, educational model, and key milestones. He was impressed by the university’s mission to empower underprivileged youth through quality education and its commitment to national service and academic excellence. In his address, Major General Qureshi commended the university’s transformative work and highlighted Pakistan’s resilience as a nation built on Islamic values and unity.

He encouraged students to remain informed, engaged, and proud of their heritage. The visit included an interactive Q&A session, where the General welcomed questions from students and appreciated their curiosity and patriotism. He also visited some of the university’s flagship facilities, including the Knowledge Centre, FAB Lab, and CRAIB Lab, where he observed student-driven research and innovation projects.

The ceremony concluded with a formal exchange of souvenirs, reflecting mutual respect and a shared commitment to continued collaboration between academic and military institutions. The visit underscored the vital role of partnership between universities and the armed forces in building a resilient and united Pakistan.