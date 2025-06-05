SBCA DG vows to uphold integrity, ensure honest performance

The Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority, Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro, stated that all efforts and capabilities will be utilized to ensure honest performance and uphold the integrity of the institution. Through strict monitoring and transparent action, it is possible to eliminate and permanently prevent illegal constructions. A vigorous campaign against illegal constructions is ongoing, FIRs should be registered against those involved, and public complaints must be addressed within the given timeframe. These views were expressed by Additional Director General Farhan Qaiser while presiding over a meeting held at the SBCA Conference Hall. The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy and Assistant Directors of the Single Window Facility, Demolition Section, General Complaint Center, and Vigilance Section, along with the Public Relations Officer. During the current week, continuous visits were made to various departments to review performance.

Additional DG Farhan Qaiser emphasized the importance of media, especially social media, stating that over the past year, SBCA has taken record-level actions against illegal constructions. Proper publicity of these actions will not only create a positive public perception but also reduce the fearlessness surrounding illegal construction activities and investment in them.

On this occasion, he instructed the Directors of Demolition and Vigilance, as well as the PRO, to ensure that photos and videos of every demolition operation are captured and sent to the PRO for public awareness through social media. The Complaint Cell should also highlight its performance in the same way. He noted that the operations against illegal constructions and the Smart Complaint Cell have received tremendous public appreciation.

Timely resolution of complaints submitted on the portal is being ensured, which is unprecedented, and positive performance should be appropriately publicized.

During the meeting, while giving directions regarding vigilance, he stated that after submitting the vigilance report on any illegal construction, it is essential to maintain monitoring at the demolition site for at least one week to prevent any renewed illegal activity.

Thereafter, the relevant town section will be held responsible. Furthermore, during visits to various departments, the Additional DG, while interacting with field survey teams and other staff, stressed that public service and office discipline-especially punctuality-must be strictly observed. Dishonesty and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated under any circumstances.