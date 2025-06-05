Rangers, police launch major crackdown on drug dealers

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police carried out a major crackdown on drug dealers in various parts of Karachi based on intelligence reports. The Rangers spokesperson said on Thursday, the targeted operation was conducted in areas including Old Golimar, Daud Goth (Baldia Town), Moosa Colony (Gulberg Town), and Khilafat Chowk (Nazimabad). During the raids, nine suspects involved in drug trafficking were arrested. The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Haseeb alias Mithu, Bilal alias Balo, Sameer, Atta-ur-Rehman, Mehmood, Sameer Bengali, Shahzaib Niazi, Muhammad Arsalan, and Aamir. Authorities recovered a large quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees, including ice, hashish, gutka/mawa, and betel nuts. Additionally, one 30-bore pistol with ammunition, two cars, six mobile phones, and cash were also seized. All recovered items along with the arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.