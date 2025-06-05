Reserved Seats: ECP announces schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for local government elections on reserved seats in Balochistan to be held on August 3, 2025.These elections will be held for reserved seats including women, workers, farmers, and non-Muslims.

According to the ECP’s press release, Returning Officers will issue public notices on June 23, 2025. The nomination papers from candidates will be submitted between June 24 and June 27. The list of nominated candidates will be published on June 28.

Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled from June 30 to July 2, 2025. Appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers can be filed between July 3 and July 8, with appellate tribunals set to announce decisions between July 9 and July 11.

The revised list of candidates will be published on July 12, while July 14 is the last date for candidates to withdraw their nominations papers. The final list of candidates along with the allocation of electoral symbols will be released on July 15.

Polling for the reserved seats will take place on August 3, 2025, and the official results will be announced on August 6, 2025.