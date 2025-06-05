Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the poor only eat meat on Eid, while the Adiala prisoner eats it daily. Prisoner number 804 and his family watch dream-like films all night and wake up in a different world in the morning.

Aleema says everyone is standing firm, but the truth is, they are all part of the same play.She expressed these views during a press conference at DGPR alongside Punjab’s Minister for Local Government, Zeeshan Rafiq, and the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Price Control, Salma Butt.

She said, “On behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Mr. Ishaq Dar on Pakistan being elected Vice President of the United Nations Security Council. For the first time in national history, due to outstanding diplomacy, Pakistan has been entrusted with this significant global responsibility.”

She said that the service benchmark set last year will be surpassed this year by setting a new record in cleanliness.

While praising Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, she said that Zeeshan Rafiq has set a new tradition which other provinces have also been compelled to follow.

While speaking about Eid-ul-Adha, prices, and sanitation systems, she said that special attention is being given to the cost of cooking during Eid and the prices of vegetables. Punjab is the only province where food-related planning is being carried out effectively.

Giving good news to the public regarding electricity prices in Punjab, Azma Bokhari said that the Punjab government has reduced the profit margins of electricity-generating companies so that cheaper electricity can be added to the national grid. This step will provide clear relief to consumers in their electricity bills.

Responding to journalists’ questions during the press conference, the Information Minister further said, “The one who eats meat daily in Adiala watches films at night and stages the universe every morning — this is all a theatre being played out in front of the public.”

Regarding sacrificial arrangements, she said that it is not possible to regularize butchers, as most of them work privately. “We appeal: do not cut people, only sacrifice goats, and provide services at reasonable prices.”