Chairman Senate, British High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Thursday discussed bilateral parliamentary and diplomatic relations, as well as regional and global developments and matters of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate during a meeting said that Pakistan greatly values its long-standing, close, and enduring relationship with the United Kingdom, built on shared history, values, and traditions.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani noted that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK continues to strengthen across multiple sectors, and Pakistan remains committed to further expanding these ties.

He emphasised the vital role of the British Pakistani community—over 1.7 million strong—in promoting robust social, cultural, and economic linkages. He added that Pakistan aspires to elevate its comprehensive partnership with the UK to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Gilani underscored the importance of regional peace and stability. He appreciated the UK’s constructive efforts in promoting peace in South Asia, especially its role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

“I am a man of peace and strongly believe that prosperity cannot be achieved without peace,” he said.

He noted that both Pakistan and the UK are committed to combating terrorism, extremism, and organised crime.

Highlighting Pakistan’s concerns over cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, he urged the UK to support regional security cooperation and counter-terrorism measures to address these threats effectively.

Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region and emphasised the need for the peaceful resolution of long-standing disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

He also called for measures to address cross-border infiltration from Afghanistan and affirmed Pakistan’s willingness to collaborate with the UK on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), safeguarding international law, and enhancing regional stability.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding humanitarian contribution in hosting over 3 million Afghan refugees for decades, adding that thousands still reside in the country. He urged the global community to step forward and play a meaningful role in resolving the Afghan refugee crisis.

Chairman Senate noted that Pakistan is among the countries most severely impacted by climate change and emphasised the need for global cooperation to address this urgent challenge. He proposed collaboration with the UK in areas such as green energy, sustainable development, disaster preparedness, and environmental infrastructure.

Emphasising the promotion of trade and investment, Gilani observed that the current trade volume of £4.1 billion does not reflect the full potential of bilateral economic relations. He called for intensified efforts to unlock new avenues for growth.

The Chairman underscored the need to enhance cooperation in education, including academic partnerships, scholarships, and student exchanges. He appreciated the role played by British institutions and highlighted the importance of streamlining visa procedures for students, researchers, and professionals.

Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to counter-terrorism and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with the UK in areas such as cybersecurity, defense collaboration, intelligence sharing, capacity building, and joint training initiatives.

He welcomed the growing high-level interactions between the two countries and called for greater parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated that Pakistan envisions a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with the United Kingdom, rooted in cooperation in trade, security, education, and the environment, paving the way for mutual prosperity and development.

He extended his good wishes to the leadership of the United Kingdom, the High Commissioner, and British parliamentary leaders. He also commended Ms. Marriott’s contributions to strengthening Pakistan-UK relations.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott fully endorsed the views of the Chairman Senate and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to broadening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

She assured the UK’s continued support for a peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future with Pakistan and thanked Chairman Gilani for his warm hospitality and constructive dialogue.