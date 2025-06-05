Dera Ismail Khan gets advanced neonatal ICU

A major step forward in public healthcare has been marked in Dera Ismail Khan with the inauguration and operational launch of a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), offering critical care services for premature and seriously ill newborns in the region.

This advanced medical facility is now one of the most well-equipped in the province, designed to meet international standards of neonatal care, and features specialized zones and cutting-edge equipment aimed at delivering high-quality neonatal care in accordance with modern medical standards, the hospital official said.

The NICU features a dedicated phototherapy room outfitted with 20 LED-based units that use deep blue light technology to effectively treat neonatal jaundice. It also includes an incubator room with 15 modern incubators that provide continuous automated monitoring of infants’ heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory patterns, and body temperature.