Jordan’s envoy vows to boost cooperation between Amman, Islamabad

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defense Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with Jordan’s Ambassador, H. E. Dr. Maen A.M. Khreasat, at the CDA Headquarters. Chairman CDA welcomed the Jordanian Ambassador to the CDA Headquarters in Islamabad. The meeting took place in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere, in which matters of mutual interest came discussion.

The Ambassador of Jordan, H. E. Dr. Maen A.M. Khreasat appreciated the outstanding performance of CDA under the leadership of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa in further enhancing Islamabad’s development, prosperity, and beauty. He emphasized strengthening relations between Pakistan and Jordan, stating that the two countries have always enjoyed friendly and warm ties. He said that CDA plays a pivotal role in Islamabad’s development, prosperity and beautification.

H. E. Dr. Maen A.M. Khreasat, the Ambassador of Jordan, said that the both capitals of Pakistan and Jordan, Islamabad and Amman, were declared sister cities in 1998. He assured full cooperation from Jordan side to further promote joint projects between the two cities in future.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Pakistan holds its brotherly relations with Jordan in high esteem and deep respect. He appreciated Jordan’s commitment to supporting Islamabad’s development, prosperity, and beauty and said that CDA is not only making appropriate plans for the upgradation, beautification, and development of shopping complex in the Diplomatic Enclave but will also soon commence uplift and renovation work. He added that renowned landscaping experts are being engaged to ensure the Diplomatic Enclave meets international standards in terms of development and aesthetics.

The Ambassador of Jordan described Islamabad as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world, praising its development, beauty, design and master planning during his stay. He also commended Islamabad’s pleasant and eco-friendly weather. He lauded CDA’s initiatives for the development and beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave as well as the construction of shopping complex.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Amman and Islamabad across various sectors. Chairman CDA stated that CDA is fully committed to transforming Islamabad into a modern, world-class city and will prioritize international collaboration at all levels. The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs from both sides.