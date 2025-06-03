Pak, Iran ink communications cooperation MoU at ECO summit

On the concluding day of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit held in Tehran, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Pakistan and Iran to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of communications. The signing ceremony was attended by Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Ms Farzaneh Sadegh, and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, who also led the Pakistani delegation in this ECO summit, said a press release received here on Tuesday. A formal meeting was held between the two ministers, accompanied by their respective delegations in which both sides agreed to further strengthen the longstanding relations between the two neighboring countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Iran, stating that the shared culture, especially from Balochistan to Iran, reflects strong commonalities in daily life and traditions. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the holding of the ECO summit in Tehran, expressing optimism that the platform would yield positive outcomes for the region. Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh expressed readiness for all possible cooperation in Pakistan’s Communications sector and affirmed Iran’s commitment to advancing bilateral projects.