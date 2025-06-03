India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a growing diplomatic setback, as proven by its exclusion from the Group of Seven (G7) Summit scheduled in Canada.

This absence marks a symbolic defeat and reinforces the narrative that India’s rising authoritarianism, anti-minority policies, state-sponsored terrorism and overseas assassinations are eroding its international standing.

Modi’s participation in the G7 contradicts Canada’s constitutional dignity, as he protects individuals involved in foreign operations targeting political activists abroad.

In 2023, Trudeau held the Indian government responsible for the killing of Sikh activist Nijjar, shaking global conscience.

Canadian intelligence agencies have uncovered covert Indian operations linked to surveillance and targeted actions against Sikh activists on Canadian soil.

India’s exclusion from the G7, so far, reflects a growing global caution against Hindutva-driven influence and unlawful international interference.

Human rights groups have warned that India should not be given space on global platforms until it ensures transparent accountability.

During Trudeau’s 2018 visit to India, Modi’s avoidance of formal engagement highlighted the political bias against religious minorities.

Unlike other world leaders, Trudeau was received by low-level officials, a clear example of diplomatic disrespect and lack of neutrality.

The Sikh community has appealed to global institutions not to honor leaders involved in violating religious freedoms.

International intelligence reports have cited India’s foreign interference, which is undermining the sovereignty of other countries.

Granting global stature to leaders who silence minority voices violates the fundamental principles of democracy and rule of law.

Sikh organizations in Canada have collectively stated that allowing such actors space on global platforms will have dangerous consequences.

Indian propaganda paints Khalistan supporters as extremists, though they merely seek political freedom and democratic rights.

Growing global anxiety over India’s G7 presence stems from its aggressive diplomacy, sectarian mindset, and policies of exerting influence over foreign diaspora groups.

According to the Canadian press, India’s unserious attitude and obstruction of investigations have kept the G7 invitation suspended.

Organizations, including the Sikh Federation, have declared that they will not accept any leader who opposes freedom of expression.

India’s blame game is an attempt to divert attention from its internal failures, which have now been exposed internationally.