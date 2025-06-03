CBD Punjab’s NSIT Silicon Block notified as Special Technology Zone by STZA

In a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s high-tech ecosystem, the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has officially notified the CBD NSIT Silicon Block as a Special Technology Zone (STZ).

This landmark development positions Punjab at the forefront of the nation’s digital transformation and underscores the region’s growing appeal to global and local tech investors. The notification paves the way for the next phase of development, that is, the ZD License. These crucial steps will ensure the timely execution of infrastructure plans and facilitate streamlined investment processes for future projects.

CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin remarked, “The notification of CBD NSIT Silicon Block as an STZ reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a future-ready ecosystem in Punjab. This move will not only attract global and local tech investors but also foster innovation, job creation, and economic growth. We are working closely with STZA to expedite the next steps, including the ZD license and Development Agreement, ensuring swift and seamless development of the zone.”

The NSIT Silicon Block is a flagship initiative under Punjab Central Business District Development Authority known CBD Punjab envisioned as a cutting-edge technology cluster that will host industries specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, software development, and R&D labs.

By securing this designation, CBD Punjab strengthens its role as a key driver of economic diversification and technological advancement in Pakistan.

The STZ status is expected to catalyze innovation, boost exports, and generate skilled employment opportunities, thereby contributing meaningfully to the national economy.

CBD Punjab continues to set benchmarks for progressive urban development and future-oriented economic planning in the country.