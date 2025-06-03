Alkhidmat Foundation hosts Qurbani awareness seminar ahead of Eidul Azha

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan organized an insightful seminar titled “Why and How to Perform Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi” at its Head Office in Lahore. The session, held under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, aimed to raise awareness about the religious, ethical, and operational aspects of Qurbani (sacrificial offering) during Eid-ul-Adha. The seminar focused on educating participants about the spiritual essence of Qurbani, proper methods of sacrifice in accordance with Islamic teachings, hygiene standards, meat preservation techniques, and the protection of sacrificial hides.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman emphasized that Qurbani is a divine command that exemplifies obedience, devotion, and the spirit of sacrifice. He also outlined Alkhidmat Foundation’s extensive Qurbani operations, which serve hundreds of thousands of underprivileged families across Pakistan and abroad. “Each year, we establish Qurbani centers nationwide, where our central, regional, district, and local teams alongside dedicated volunteers oversee the entire process with integrity and transparency,” he said. In 2024, Alkhidmat successfully sacrificed 5,808 large animals and 2,835 small animals in Pakistan and Gaza. “For many families living below the poverty line, Eid-ul-Adha is the only time they consume meat. We take this trust seriously and work to continually improve our systems every year,” he added.

Dr. Hafeez also revealed Alkhidmat’s Qurbani operations in support of Gaza. “In Egypt, we are sacrificing 1,000 cows specifically for Palestinian refugees. Fresh meat will be delivered immediately, and shelf-stable, professionally packed tinned meat good for up to two years will be transported into Gaza as soon as the border opens,” he explained.

Zikrullah Mujahid, Chairman of Community Services and Central Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation, reiterated the organization’s commitment to maintaining high standards. “From animal selection to meat distribution, all processes follow strict health and hygiene protocols.

Additional insights were provided by Javed Kasuri, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Central Punjab, Amir Mehmood Cheema, National Director of Alkhidmat’s Community Services, Dr. Kashif Noman of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr. Zubair Bari (R), and Muhammad Nawaz Dogar, who shared their expertise on animal welfare, meat safety, and logistical best practices.

The seminar was effectively moderated by Shoaib Hashmi, Senior Manager Media Relations at Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan.