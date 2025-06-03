Heads roll over Malir jailbreak

After hundreds of inmate fled during an earthquake evacuation in Karachi’s Malir jail, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took serious notice of the incident and removed the inspector general of prisons from his post besides suspending both the deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons and the jail’s superintendent with immediate effect.

Calling the incident “completely unacceptable,” the chief minister stated that it demonstrated gross negligence and inefficiency on the part of the prison administration.

“Those responsible will be held accountable,” he said, while directing the Sindh home secretary to conduct a comprehensive security audit of Malir jail and all other prisons across the province.

Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon briefed the media about the decisions taken by the chief minister in the meeting.

The chief minister directed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to conduct a thorough investigation of the jailbreak incident by engaging Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi and Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho.

The terms and conditions of the investigation must be clear so that responsibility can be assigned to the delinquent.

“This is enough, and I cannot tolerate such gross negligence,” the CM said and directed the chief secretary to issue notifications.

CM Murad Shah issued these directives while chairing an emergency meeting at the Chief Minister’s House to review the jailbreak incident.

It was attended by Senior Minister Memon, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, and Home Secretary Muhammad Iqbal.

The CM was briefed that as many as 216 inmates had escaped from Malir mail amid chaos during tremors in the area.

So far, 83 escapees have been re-arrested, while a search operation is actively underway to apprehend the remaining fugitives.

The officials informed the chief minister that the escaped prisoners were involved in minor offences, and none were facing charges of heinous crimes.

CM Murad asked fugitives to surrender voluntarily. “If they fail to surrender, they will face prosecution under the Anti-Terrorism Act and could face imprisonment of up to seven years,” he warned.

The incident reportedly occurred when tremors prompted prison staff to move inmates into the open courtyard for safety. However, during the commotion, the situation spiralled out of control, enabling hundreds to break free.

The chief minister emphasised that the jail authorities should have immediately contacted the local district administration and law enforcement agencies for assistance. “There appears to be a complete breakdown in communication and preparedness,” he observed.