Minister announces launch of bus services on SITE Area routes

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the SITE Industries Association office. On this occasion, the office-bearers of the SITE Industries Association welcomed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The Minister met with industrialists and businessmen and discussed the country’s economic situation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes the business community is an asset to Pakistan and that PPP formulates business-friendly policies. He mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has held special meetings with industrialists. He added that political parties seek publicity for good work, and mega projects are under consideration for Karachi. Karachi is larger than many countries around the world. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are also our provinces, and people from there come to Sindh in search of employment. Our province has opportunities, and if there are any shortcomings, we will accept them.

He said that the best healthcare facilities in the country are available in Karachi. Sindh’s public health services are better and free compared to other provinces. Sharjeel Inam Memon also said that the solution to Karachi’s heavy traffic problem is the Northern Bypass. Load shedding is taking place across Sindh; rural districts face more load shedding than Karachi. HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric are collectively punishing people. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah becomes emotional over Sindh’s issues and takes a zero-tolerance approach, speaking clearly with the Federal government. He is the one who raises Sindh’s issues most frequently at the Federal level. During the floods, 2.1 million homes were destroyed in Sindh, and 850,000 homes have already been rebuilt for flood victims.

On this occasion, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also announced the launch of bus services on SITE Area routes. He stated that the Karachi Circular Railway project has faced many issues, including encroachments. A mechanism has been established for heavy vehicles registered outside the province. These vehicles will now need to be registered locally. He said 1,500 heavy vehicles that were not roadworthy have been confiscated. He further said that the culture of sit-ins (dharnas) must end. Sit-ins harm the public. While protesting is a constitutional right, blocking roads is not permissible.