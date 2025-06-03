Two-member body formed to probe incident: Memon

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that following the incident of prisoners escaping from Malir Jail, the Sindh government has taken strict measures. The Inspector General (IG) Prisons has been removed from his position, while the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, the Jail Superintendent, and other officers have been suspended. Speaking to the media, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that 129 prisoners had escaped from Malir Jail, but these are not hardcore criminals. He added that the police were working actively to capture the escaped prisoners. Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that a two-member high-powered committee has been set up to carry out the investigation. The committee includes Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, and Additional IG Karachi, Javed Alam Odho. He added that the committee will submit its report soon. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that no strict action will be taken against prisoners who voluntarily return within 24 hours. However, those who fail to return on their own will be charged under the provisions of jailbreak, which carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison. He also clarified that anti-terrorism provisions will be included in these cases. He urged the escaped prisoners to surrender immediately to avoid severe punishments.