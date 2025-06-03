Rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities inaugurated

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre dedicated to children with physical and neurodevelopmental disabilities, calling it a “beacon of hope” for families across the province.

The new facility – The Centre for Rehabilitation of Children with Physical and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities – is a joint initiative between the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) and the Sindh government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD).

“This centre stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to our collective commitment to support children facing physical and neurodevelopmental challenges, including conditions such as autism and Down syndrome,” said the chief minister during the inauguration. “Our vision is clear – to provide these children with the care, therapies, and opportunities they need to thrive and lead fulfilling lives.”

The newly opened facility offers a wide range of integrated services delivered by a multidisciplinary team of professionals. These include, Physiotherapy to enhance mobility and physical development, Speech Therapy to improve communication and language skill, Remedial Therapy for academic and cognitive growth, Behavioural Therapy to support adaptive functioning, Occupational Therapy focusing on daily living skills and sensory integration, A Sensory Room for sensory regulation and exploration, Paediatrician services for medical assessments and developmental care, Special Play Area with adaptive equipment for inclusive play and Audiometry Services for early detection and intervention of hearing impairments.

Shah toured the centre’s facilities, interacted with children, and noted that 50 children had already been admitted on the first day. The chief minister also announced plans to expand similar rehabilitation centres to various districts across Sindh. “We have already established such centres in Karachi, Gambat, Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Nawabshah. More are on the way,” he said.

In a major development, Shah revealed that the Sindh government has allocated 100 acres of reclaimed land near the Malir Expressway in Karachi to develop an Inclusive City – a comprehensive environment for persons with disabilities.

“This Inclusive City will feature inclusive schools, rehabilitation complexes, vocational training centres, a general hospital, neuropsychiatry ward, and residential facilities,” Shah stated. A 20-acre park designed for children with special needs and a building to house welfare organisations will also be part of the project.

“This city will be a model of accessibility, dignity, and opportunity,” he added.