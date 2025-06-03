Sindh govt reaffirms resolve to boost road safety

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Tuesday reaffirmed Sindh government’s commitment to ensuring road safety, law enforcement, and protection of the public assets.

He assured the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) of the Provincial government’s full support and directed relevant provincial departments to coordinate closely with NHMP and NHA.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) B.A. Nasir, who was accompanied by officers from the National Highways and Motorways Police South Region.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation, Secretary Transport, Secretary Works & Services, and Secretary Implementation & Coordination Department, a communique said.

The meeting focused on enforcing the Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR), enhancing the vehicle inspection and certification process, and addressing the safety and operational challenges on national highways and motorways, particularly in Sindh.

During the meeting, one of the major issues raised was the illegal use of escape routes by transporters to avoid weighment at stations. NHMP shared that such routes, once identified, are reported to regional authorities to block these loopholes. To counter resistance and ensure smooth enforcement, it was stressed that deployment of district and local police at weigh stations is essential.

In response, the chief secretary informed that the provincial government is in the process of establishing 32 new weigh stations across various routes in Sindh.

The meeting also reviewed the registration and follow-up of FIRs under NHSO-2000 and PPC sections 279 and 431 against vehicles violating axle load limits. Strict and consistent legal action was deemed essential to create deterrence and promote long-term compliance.

The modernization of vehicle fitness certification also came under discussion.

Provincial transport authorities have been advised to adopt the VICS (Vehicle Inspection and Certification System) model. Key points included mandatory physical inspection prior to certification, pasting of visible fitness stickers with QR codes and expiry dates on windscreens, and restricting old or mechanically unfit vehicles from entering highways.

Another point of concern was road blockades caused by political or social groups. The CS highlighted the economic and safety threats posed by such disruptions and directed the local administration to act swiftly in preventing or removing such obstacles.

The NHMP also raised concerns about vandalism and theft of protective fencing installed along motorways. These fences are critical to preventing accidents by stopping stray animals and unauthorized access to carriageways. The need for stronger local police cooperation was emphasized, including the registration of FIRs and recovery of stolen materials.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Transport Department briefed the participants that the department has formally initiated the process of vehicle inspections to ensure roadworthiness of transport vehicles across the province.

He further informed that QR code-based fitness certificates are now being issued as part of the updated certification process. Transporters have been specifically instructed to prominently display the fitness certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles to facilitate on-road verification by authorities.

Moreover, the Secretary Excise and Taxation Department highlighted that the provincial government is actively engaged in dialogue with insurance companies to introduce vehicle insurance coverage as a mandatory requirement. This move is aimed at enhancing safety and financial protection for both vehicle owners and commuters in case of accidents or damages.