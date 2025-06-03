Sindh to establish first Silicon Valley-style tech zone

The Sindh government has received formal approval to develop the province’s first Special Technology Zone (STZ) on a 500-acre site within Karachi Education City, Gadap. The project, greenlit by Pakistan’s Special Technology Zone Authority, aims to transform the area into a hub for cutting-edge innovation modeled after Silicon Valley. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment, confirmed that eight major domestic and foreign investors have already expressed interest in the zone. The STZ will focus on smart manufacturing, housing institutions specializing in automation, cybersecurity, health tech, agri-tech, blockchain, 5G networks, and clean energy solutions. “This Special Technology Zone will prove to be the best junction for the integration of academia and industry,” Qamar stated, emphasizing the zone’s potential to drive technological advancement and generate employment. The development aligns with broader efforts to position Karachi as a regional tech leader, offering youth access to modern education and high-skilled job opportunities. He said that this Special Technology Zone will promote latest technology and education in the province and create vast opportunities for education and employment for the youth.