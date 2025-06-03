Exposing India’s Dirty Game

India has been waging a campaign of terrorism in Balochistan for the past two decades. Indian support to terrorist proxies in Balochistan is well-documented-whether it is the Jaffar Express attack, the heinous assault on school children in Khuzdar, or the capture of Indian RAW operative Kulbhushan Yadav from Balochistan.

In 2009, Pakistan exposed India’s interference in Balochistan at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference in Egypt. The WikiLeaks cables in 2010 revealed that international observers were aware of India’s covert activities in Pakistan, including its involvement in destabilizing Balochistan.

In 2015, Pakistan presented a detailed dossier on India’s terrorism to the world, exposing its interference and destabilization in Balochistan.

In addition to the above, a recent documentary by PTV exposed the dirty RAW-BLA nexus, rooted in subversion and regional destabilisation. The documentary contained a clear, evidence-based narrative that exposed India’s nefarious objectives and unmasked the real face behind terrorism and subversion in Pakistan.

Indian involvement is deeply rooted in its Hindutva ideology and strategic mindset aimed at weakening Pakistan. Modi’s public admission regarding India’s role in the breakup of East Pakistan remains a shameful yet undeniable truth.

The silence on India’s human rights violations and disregard for international principles has weakened global norms and damaged the credibility of the international community.

The doctrine espoused by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with statements by Subramanian Swamy regarding the dismemberment of Balochistan, are clear indicators of India’s deliberate and aggressive policy posture.

It is also a matter of public record that many Fitna al-Hindustan militants have been hosted and facilitated in New Delhi and other Indian cities.

The frequency and intensity of Fitna al-Hindustan-sponsored attacks in Balochistan escalated after India’s humiliating defeat in Maraka-e-Haq at the hands of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

India exports terrorism under the guise of diplomacy. Where it cannot control through power, it creates instability through espionage, false narratives, and political killings.

The tragedy is that despite irrefutable evidence, the Indian government denies all allegations, and Modi’s government is pushing the region towards war.

Countries in the region who are silent on Indian terrorism despite evidence should realize that it is not limited to Pakistan. India has carried out terrorism in the UK, Canada, and the US through its proxies. If Pakistan’s people are not safe from Indian terrorism, the whole world is not safe either.

The links between the TTP and Baloch separatists with India are clear evidence of its proxy war, aimed at destabilizing Pakistan through Afghan and Iranian routes. These incidents are not isolated but part of a systematic strategy that threatens not only Pakistan but also international law and regional sovereignty.

If the Western countries truly support a rules-based international order, they should not remain silent on India’s violations. India should be held accountable for destabilizing regional peace. If Indian fanaticism is not checked, it will not remain limited to regional dominance but will weaken global stability, diplomatic relations, and peace structures.

Pakistan has repeatedly tried to negotiate and expose Indian-sponsored terrorism, but India has always shown intransigence.

It’s time to curb Modi’s and the BJP’s nefarious game, or this fire will soon engulf the entire world. Those who speak out against Indian state terrorism and atrocities on minorities, especially Muslims, Sikhs, innocent Kashmiris, and Christians, will face attacks from Hindu fanatics.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.