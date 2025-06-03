Has the Indian TV Media Lost Its Credibility Post Operation Sindoor?

In civilized societies, the media acts as an important pillar of democracy, serving as a means of accountability by providing precise, accurate, balanced, and critical information, especially in times of national crisis. Whenever a warlike crisis emerges, internally or externally, the media plays an essential role in delivering factual and accurate information. However, when that information is manipulated for a particular purpose, it damages credibility and diminishes public trust in the media.

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan that started following the Pahalgam attack have given rise to an unprecedented surge in misinformation, deeply affecting national perceptions. In such times, a balanced media that provides verified information is essential to maintain integrity and prevent false narratives from distorting reality. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing tells a different story.

The coverage done by the TV channels during Operation Sindoor has raised serious concerns about how Indian TV media operates. It has brought into question its seriousness, credibility, and ethical standards.

Around the globe, if we take a look at the standards of the international media channels, they have acted as a check on state power and its mechanisms to counter misinformation. But in India, a different scenario appears – the media has evolved into a mouthpiece of uncritical nationalism and sensationalism. TV channels have started warmongering inside studios and have poisoned the minds of people, spreading hatred and creating division by targeting certain communities. While it is true that the media sometimes has to adopt a nationalistic tone during conflicts – like favoring their own countries when warlike situations are looming over their heads just to boost the morale of their forces – that responsibility must never come at the cost of misinformation and confusion. Unfortunately, over the past few days, that’s precisely what unfolded. Misinformation became the norm, warmongering turned into a recurring theme, and retired military personnel added fuel to the fire with speculative and exaggerated commentary.

The Shift Ever Since BJP’s Rise to Power

The transformation of Indian TV media channels didn’t happen overnight. It was gradual, deliberate even. After the BJP came to power in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a notable shift occurred in the media. First, many channels were sold to different owners who were close to the BJP. The tone and language changed from being critical to soft, leaning toward the party’s national agenda. With the government controlling key advertisement budgets, media houses immediately aligned with the narratives spearheaded by the BJP and were pressured to align with dominant narratives.

Prime-time slots that once featured rigorous debates, investigative journalism, and expert analysis were replaced with a cacophonous din of panel discussions often reduced to propaganda. Government spokespersons and ideological allies began to dominate airtime with conventional methods of showing masculinity, while dissenting voices were sidelined, mocked, and ridiculed. In some cases, journalists critical of the government were physically attacked or booked under harsh laws like the UAPA. This happened with many independent journalists who are languishing in jails for reporting against the government.

By 2019, the transformation was complete. Investigative journalism became a rare sight. Independent reporters and freelancers – once the last line of resistance against propaganda – faced systematic harassment, public heckling, and even threats to life. Media narratives became increasingly uniform, often resembling directives from party headquarters. Interviews with the Prime Minister turned into PR exercises, focusing on trivial questions about food, yoga, and personality, rather than hard-hitting inquiries into policy, unemployment issues, GDP, and governance.

From Diplomatic approach to Studio Warfare

The impact of this media mutation was evident during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where India’s balanced foreign policy was twisted into nightly declarations of global supremacy. National pride was inflated, and facts often took a back seat. The short clips of the Foreign Minister (FM) were circulated like wildfire, and his hard-hitting tone was endorsed as showing India’s supreme power.

The situation became worse when discussing Pakistan. TV panels invited Pakistani guests only to mock or threaten them. Retired military officials casually suggested nuclear retaliation and fantasized about invasions. One channel even named potential Pakistani targets. This wasn’t nuanced defense analysis – it was studio warfare, peppered with CGI explosions and AI-generated war maps.

The Operation Sindoor Moment

The tragedy in Pahalgam was a sobering national moment that demands immediate condemnation – but TV media seized it as an opportunity to trigger frenzied debates. Even before official confirmations, newsrooms ran amok with war simulations, redrawn borders, sirens inside studios, and sensationalist claims. Pakistan was declared enemy number one; Akhand Bharat maps flashed across screens, and speculative casualty figures flooded social media.

One retired major exclaimed, “If the Navy attacks Pakistan, mazaa aajayega,” reducing the prospect of war to a source of entertainment. Anchors cheered from their studios, while defense “experts” gave dubious briefings. Many claims were later debunked by independent sources. Some were quietly deleted by prominent media outlets like The Hindu, but a few issued public clarifications. The cornerstone of journalism – accountability – was nowhere to be seen. Even the government blocked almost 800 independent Twitter accounts that were providing balanced information without favoring any side.

The Cost of Misinformation

This isn’t just about losing face; it’s about eroding public trust. Among younger, digitally literate audiences, confidence in Indian mainstream media is at an all-time low. Many now turn to independent digital platforms or international outlets for news. Open-source analysts and global media routinely bypass Indian media due to its unreliability.

Worse, this failure endangers civil discourse. It deepens divides, inflames communal tensions, and distorts India’s global image. Misinformation, when camouflaged as patriotism, becomes far more dangerous because it manipulates emotions under the veil of national security.

During Operation Sindoor, what the Indian public needed was balanced analysis, verified facts, and critical information. What it received instead was a theatrical performance – jingoism dressed as journalism. The result was not enlightenment but inflamed sentiment and polarized debate.

A Reckoning Ahead

So the real question isn’t whether Indian TV media has lost its credibility – that’s increasingly evident, but the real question is whether it can ever regain it, and how long it will take to regain it.

For that to happen, media houses must introspect at the earliest. Are they champions of accountability and truth, or enablers of power? True journalism demands courage that must not be compromised – not just to question the opposition, but to hold those in power accountable.

As India aspires to global leadership, it must also demand a media that upholds its democratic spirit – one that is free, fair, and fearless. Until then, viewers – in India and abroad – may have no choice but to look elsewhere for clarity, truth, and perspective.

The writer is a banker, cybersecurity expert and specialist in Indian polity and constitutional issues. Currently working on rural self-employment at a local bank, he uses his expertise to empower rural communities.