India and Balochistan

The wind, a whisper across the unforgiving plains of Balochistan, carries tales not of ancient lore, but of a modern malignancy. It speaks of a shadow, long and reaching, cast from across the eastern border – a shadow India, in its cunning, calls strategy. But we, who live under its chill, know it by another name: Fitna al-Hindustan, the discord of Hindustan.

Remember 1971? A wound that still aches in our collective memory. Prime Minister Modi, with a chilling frankness, acknowledged India’s hand in the secession of East Pakistan. It was not liberation, he seemed to declare, but a calculated dismemberment, a triumph of proxy warfare. The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s notorious intelligence agency, honed its craft in those bloody fields, a manifestation of their chilling doctrine: to destabilize, to fragment, to conquer from within.

Fast forward to 2015. The echoes of Modi’s earlier admission resonated as he again confirmed India’s support for Bangladesh’s independence. It was never about freedom; it was about a blueprint, a sinister design refined and repurposed for new targets. And Balochistan, with its rich resources and strategic location, became the next unfortunate canvas for India’s covert artistry.

The Doval Doctrine, named after India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, is not a theory but a cruel reality.

The tapestry of India’s malevolence unfurls further. The Doval Doctrine, named after India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, is not a theory but a cruel reality. It’s a policy that openly advocates for using terrorism to target Pakistan, and Balochistan is its primary victim. This doctrine, espoused by figures like Subramanian Swamy who openly speaks of Balochistan’s dismemberment, is the intellectual poison that fuels the fire.

Then came the revelations, undeniable and damning. Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy, was apprehended in 2016, his presence in Balochistan is a stark testament to India’s direct involvement in orchestrating terror. His confession is a chilling narrative of a nation’s calculated subversion.

And the proxies? India’s chosen instruments of chaos. Fitna al-Hindustan, a sinister moniker for the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and Fitna al-Khawarij for the TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These are not indigenous movements; they are Indian-trained, Indian-funded, and Indian-directed. The cold, hard evidence, laid bare in multiple dossiers presented by Pakistan, paints a picture of a nation actively nurturing terrorism.

Even those beyond our borders have seen the truth. Former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, with stark clarity, confirmed India financed problems for Pakistan from Afghanistan. CIA official Sarah Adams echoed this, affirming India’s role in destabilizing Pakistan through proxy terror. Their words are not mere accusations but corroborations of a truth we have long endured.

Consider the horrors that have scarred Balochistan. The devastating suicide attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in May 2025, claiming the lives of innocent children – a cowardly act, yet undeniably bearing the fingerprints of the BLA, the Fitna al-Hindustan. The 2025 Jaffar Express Hijacking, another brutal act of terror, proudly claimed by Fitna al-Hindustan, its Indian backing a whispered secret no more.

And while the blood flows, India weaves another insidious web – a fake news campaign, spreading disinformation globally, twisting narratives, and deflecting blame. It is a war waged not just with bullets, but with lies.

Yet, amidst this storm of subversion, the spirit of Pakistan remains unbroken. The nation stands united against Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij, an unbreakable national spirit forged in the crucible of adversity. This is not just a fight for security; it is a fight for sovereignty, for the very soul of a nation.

The world must no longer turn a blind eye. The evidence is overwhelming, and the intent is undeniable. India’s systematic proxy war against Pakistan, rooted in a dangerous nexus between the Indian state and terrorist groups, is a threat not just to our region, but to global peace. The blood of innocents in Balochistan cries out for justice. It is time the world holds India accountable for its sinister designs, and for unveiling the true face of Fitna al-Hindustan.

The writer is a freelance columnist.