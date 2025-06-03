PM directs removal of impediments in Diamer Bhasha Dam execution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, calling the country’s self-reliance linked with affordable electricity and agriculture, directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam by removing all impediments.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and the other matters of water resources, said that building new dams was crucial to enhance water storage capacity, ensure water supply for agriculture, and prevent floods.

He said that the country’s self-dependence was linked with affordable electricity and agriculture, which required increased water storage and efficient water usage.

The prime minister directed prioritizing the completion of projects like Diamer Bhasha Dam to establish an effective system for energy production and abundant water storage.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Amir Muqam, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Moeen Wattoo, Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan, and relevant senior government officials.