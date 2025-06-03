PSX gains over 1,500 points, soars to all-time peak ahead of budget

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,573.07 points, a positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 120,450.87 points as compared to 118,877.81 points on the last trading day.

A total of 578,163,611 shares were traded during the day as compared to 497,940,020 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.827 billion against Rs 23.450 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gains and 187 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 144,646,561 shares at Rs 5.32 per share, Faysal Bank with 26,656,029 shares at Rs 53.77 per share and Invest Bank with 25,541,103 shares at Rs 2.35 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 3,231.20 per share closing at Rs35,543.19 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs306.98 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,376.76

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 57.89 per share price, closing at Rs 1,055.19, whereas the runner-up Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 35.12 decline in its per share price to Rs 9,883.90.