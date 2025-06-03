Gold prices up Rs1,000 to Rs354,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,000 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.354,100 against its sale at Rs. 353,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.857 to Rs.303,583 from Rs. 302,726 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.786 to Rs.278,294 from Rs.277,508. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver went up by Rs130 and 112 to Rs.3,586 and Rs.3,074 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $3,357 from $3,347 whereas that of silver went up by $1.3 to $34.28, the Association reported.