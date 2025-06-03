CCP fines fertilizer firms, FMPAC Rs375mn for price fixing

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties to the tune of Rs375 million on companies and an industry association for collusion in the fertilizer sector.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday, the CCP took decisive action against anti-competitive conduct in the fertilizer sector, imposing a penalty of Rs50 million each on six major urea manufacturers.

Moreover, the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), a leading industry association, was fined Rs75 million.

The CCP bench-comprising Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and Salam Amin-concluded that six urea manufacturing companies, i.e. Fatima Fertilizer Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Company Limited and Agritech Limited in coordination with their trade association, FMPAC, “under the guise of conducting an awareness campaign/advertisement, have effectively fixed the price of urea across the country”.

“Such conduct goes beyond the bounds of lawful information dissemination and enters into the realm of anti-competitive behaviour” in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

CCP said that despite claiming price independence, the manufacturers failed to justify their synchronised pricing strategy.

“The commission’s investigation uncovered that the conduct not only distorted competition, but also harmed farmers across Pakistan, especially during the critical Rabi and Kharif season, by artificially influencing fertilizer prices and limiting market choice,” said CCP.

The government body shared that the respondents’ attempt to claim protection under the ‘state action doctrine’ was also rejected, asserting that no formal government directive or compulsion existed to justify their collusive behaviour.

CCP noted that the respondents took advantage of a federal government directive regarding initiating an awareness campaign encouraging farmers regarding urea price and used it as a tool to fix the price in coordination among themselves and jointly announced the uniform price for the urea buyers/consumers.