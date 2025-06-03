Farhan Saeed gushes over his daughter

Celebrated actor, singer and proud girl dad Farhan Saeed gushed over his year-old daughter Jahan Aara and teased a new song dedicated to her.

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming web film’Shamsher’, Farhan Saeed got candid, speaking about his only child, when he disclosed that the celebrity kid has just started to call him Baba.

“I call her Aara and she has just started calling me Baba. We tried to enforce her initially, but eventually gave up. I told Urwa [Hocane – his wife] to let her decide, and she said Baba,” he shared. “Oh, I miss her.”

When asked if his daughter has him wrapped around her little finger, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star replied, “Of course, I can never say no to her. I pamper her,mand Urwa is the main driving force behind everything. We’re not strict parents; we can never be strict with her, but I’m very lucky that she is such a good mother.”

Saeed also mentioned, “Yes, I will compose a song for her, I’ve thought about it. I found out recently that she was playing my guitar in my absence, as she was missing me. That made me really happy, and I hope I can make her sing with me.”

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot in 2016, announced the birth of their first child, baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, last January.