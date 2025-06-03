Zayn Malik just dropped a surprise kitchen collection

British singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik has officially ventured into the lifestyle space, unveiling his first-ever culinary-themed collection titled Scoville Season, a nod to his deep-rooted love for cooking.

The 31-year-old artist, who is of British-Pakistani heritage, announced the launch over the weekend, sharing glimpses of the collection on his Instagram, with several photos taken straight from his personal kitchen. The collection features a range of household items, including oven mitts, aprons, tea towels, as well as casual wear like T-shirts and sweatshirts.

In a statement given to People Magazine, Malik explained the inspiration behind the line: “I spend a lot of time in my kitchen cooking. Scoville Season is a natural extension of that, and it gives me an opportunity to share part of my culinary experience with my fans. I get to bring some of my favourite everyday items to life for others to useand I’m excited about it.”

The name of the collection appears to be a playful reference to the Scoville scale, used to measure the heat of chili peppers-reflecting Malik’s penchant for spice and flavour. Malik, who released his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs last year, has long been candid about his passion for food. In a previous appearance on the popular interview show Hot Ones, the singer revealed his go-to dishes, citing tandoori chicken and spaghetti bolognese as staples in his kitchen.

“Signature dish… I guess that’s the thing I cook the most, so I actually cook this thing called tandoori chicken quite a lot,” he shared with host Sean Evans. “If I was to make a meal, probably spaghetti bolognese… and I’m getting pretty good at sneaking vegetables in there for my daughter.”

Malik shares a four-year-old daughter, Khai, with supermodel Gigi Hadid. In recent interviews, he has often spoken about how fatherhood has influenced his lifestyle and interests, with cooking becoming a central part of his day-to-day routine.

The Scoville Season collection is expected to appeal to both fans of Malik’s music and those who share his culinary enthusiasm. Though details regarding international shipping and pricing were not immediately available, the launch marks a new chapter in the singer’s evolving career-one that blends pop stardom with a personal passion for the kitchen.

Malik’s move follows a growing trend among global celebrities exploring lifestyle and homeware brands, using their platforms to offer curated experiences beyond music or fashion.