Shiloh debuts new name

She would like to reintroduce herself. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter debuted her new nickname “Shi” at Isabel Marant’s collection launch in Los Angeles May 29.

The 19-year-old used the new title as her choreography credit for the dance number Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki performed during the event, alongside singer-songwriter Luella’s new song “Naïve,” variety reported.

Shi’s new moniker comes a year after she made another subtle name change, officially petitioning to drop her dad’s surname after her 18th birthday last May.

And while Shi may be the latest to try out a new title, she isn’t the only one of her siblings to go by a new name professionally.?Last May, Vivienne, who worked as a producer’s assistant for The Outsiders, was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill.

For the 16-year-old, the endeavor was a passion project.

“My daughter Viv loves theater,” Angelina told Deadline last June. “She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to.”

Angelina noted that Vivienne found working onThe Outsiders to be a “very different experience of understanding.”

“This is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now,” Angelina explained, “and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material. And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

Despite her daughters’ recent forays into the spotlight, Angelina has said they much prefer their privacy.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” she told Good Morning America in November. “They’re quite private.”

And the Maleficent actress emphasized that Shi, specifically, was “extremely” private among her siblings.

“They weren’t born with privacy, right?” Angelina posited. “I hope they can have that as they grow.