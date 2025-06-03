Saira Raza passes away after cardiac arrest

The Pakistani television industry is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished voices. Celebrated drama writer Saira Raza passed away last night after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital but could not survive the heart attack.

Known for her deep insight and emotional storytelling, Saira Raza penned some of Pakistan’s most memorable dramas. Her work on Mere Humsafar became a massive hit not only locally but also among international audiences.

The love story resonated with millions and brought her widespread acclaim.

Saira Raza’s contributions to television also include successful dramas like Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat and her recent project Yahya, starring Khushhal Khan and Madiha Imam. Her stories often highlighted complex human emotions, societal pressures and cultural challenges, earning her a devoted fan base and the respect of her peers.

Tributes and condolences began pouring in from the entertainment fraternity soon after the news broke. One colleague wrote, “My heart is bursting. I didn’t know it was our last meeting.” Another commented, “I still cannot believe she has passed away.