Saoirse expecting first baby with Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan is preparing for a new role: mom. The Lady Bird actor is expecting her first baby with Jack Lowden, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Saoirse was seen sporting a baby bump while walking with her husband and their dog in London, as seen in pictures published by the outlet May 31. More than a week prior, the actress was seen at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 fashion show in France, wearing a lingerie-inspired black lacy slip dress.

And while the 31-year-old and Jack, 34-who wed last summer-are preparing for their new chapter as parents in real life, they’ve previously embarked on a parenthood journey together onscreen in Mary, Queen of Scots. In fact, it was on the 2018 film-where Saoirse played the titular Scottish queen and Jack played her husband Lord Darnley-where their love story began.

“It was remarkable working with Saoirse,” Jack gushed while speaking on a panel at AOL’s BUILD series in December 2018. “The woman is a force of nature on and off screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well.”

In the years following the film’s release, they kept much of their romance out of the public eye, though they didn’t hold back from praising one another’s work ethic.

“I completely trust his eye,” Saoirse noted of the Slow Horses star to People in 2022. “And I know when he says something’s working, it really is, because he doesn’t ever sugarcoat anything. So I think that really helps, having someone that you really trust. And he’s sort of a typical Scot, where if there’s a problem, he’s the first one to try and solve it.”

And while the duo sparked engagement rumors in 2023-after the Little Women star donned a diamond ring on that finger-it wasn’t until a year later that they confirmed they’d tied the knot.

After their nuptials, they brought their romance into the spotlight, making their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards where Jack was a nominee. And although the couple are close as ever, their tight-knit bond was once a fantasy to Saoirse.

“I used to think, ‘You’ll never have friends. You’ll never have a partner,'” she told USA Today in October. “I was so in my own world, in a lot of ways. So now, to feel like I’ve got a very rich personal and social life-it’s so precious to me.