Jonathan Joss dead at 59 after shooting

Hollywood is mourning a beloved actor. Jonathan Joss, known for his role voicing John Redcorn in King of the Hill and his recurring Parks and Recreation character Ken Hotate, died June 1 following a fatal shooting in his San Antonio, Texas neighborhood, authorities confirmed to TMZ. He was 59.

Joss was shot by a neighbor amid a heated argument according to the San Antonio Police Department and eyewitness reports, per TMZ. Police told the outlet that a neighbor allegedly fired several bullets from a vehicle before driving away from the scene. On June 2, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega was arrested in connection to the crime and charged with murder. He is being held on a $200,000 bail, per TMZ.

E! News has reached out to San Antonio authorities as well as reps for Joss but has not yet heard back.

Joss, a graduate of McCollum High School, was born and raised in San Antonio and had remained in the city to take care of his mother, he told My San Antonio in 2011, but traveled to Los Angeles for his acting gigs.

He initially joined King of the Hill in its second season, voicing the character John Redcorn through its final 2009 season and had already voiced the part again as part of the series’ upcoming revival, per Variety.

The Texas native also had a recurring role as Wamapoke tribal elder Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, appearing in five episodes across the series after his debut in season three.

“Ken Hotate is almost like ‘The Wolf’ in Pulp Fiction,” Joss joked to My San Antonio in 2014. “You call when you need him.”

He added that it was a “dream” to share scenes with series star Amy Poehler. As he put it, “It’s like standing next to Lucille Ball.”

Joss also appeared in True Grit, Friday Night Lights. The Walking Dead and more. In addition to his acting career, Joss created a line of spice rubs that paid homage to his King of the Hill character, Redcorn Rub. He sought out the opportunity out of pride for not only his character, but also his native San Antonio.

“I really want people to know that I am from the South Side,” he told My San Antonio in 2011, “and a southside boy made good.