Robin Thicke marries April Love Geary

Everybody get up and welcome the bride and groom. Robin Thicke married April Love Geary in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on May 30, about a week after the “Blurred Lines” singer proposed to his longtime partner-with whom he shares kids Mia Love Thicke, 7, Lola Alain Thicke, 6, and Luca Patrick Thicke, 4-for the second time. The bride walked down the aisle in front of celeb guests-including model Stormi Bree, plus Leonardo DiCaprio, per TMZ and Usher, serving as a groomsman-wearing high neck, long sleeve lace bridal gown and a cathedral-length veil. The groom sported a black tux, as seen in videos HEAL documentary director Kelly Noonan Gores shared on social media. Robin-who also shares son Julian Fuego Thicke, 15, with ex-wife Paula Patton-and April first got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, while she was pregnant with Lola. However, the Masked Singerjudge, 48, proposed to the 30-year-old again in early May during a trip to France, where they attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. “Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made, I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!” April wrote on Instagram on May 25, alongside pics of the singer proposing to her on one knee on the steps of the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.