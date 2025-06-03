Pakistan urges UN to act on India tensions, calls for revival of Indus waters treaty

Bilawal warns UNSC of rising unilateralism, urges peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK — Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take urgent steps toward de-escalation and peaceful conflict resolution in South Asia, particularly in light of India’s recent military actions. The call came during a meeting between Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and UNSC President Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.

Bilawal expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over India’s alleged involvement in launching unilateral strikes inside Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. He condemned these actions, which he said targeted civilians and violated international laws and UN conventions. He also criticized India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a dangerous move that weaponizes water and threatens regional peace.

The former foreign minister stressed that terrorism should never be used as an excuse for unlawful military actions. He reiterated that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and has been one of its worst victims globally. He urged that disputes, especially over Jammu and Kashmir, must be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.

Bilawal also renewed Pakistan’s call for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement that has helped maintain peace in the region for decades. He emphasized that only through engagement and trust-building can long-term peace be achieved in South Asia.

In response, UNSC President Rodrigues-Birkett assured the delegation that the Security Council remains committed to upholding peace and international law. She reaffirmed the Council’s mandate to address threats to global security and stressed the importance of continued dialogue among member states.

This meeting is part of Pakistan’s broader diplomatic outreach to inform UN leadership about the escalating situation in the region. The delegation is also engaging with other international stakeholders to highlight the risks posed by India’s actions and to push for constructive international involvement.