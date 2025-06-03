Scorching eid forecast: PMD warns of heat, storms and travel hazards

Citizens urged to take safety precautions as extreme weather expected during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted very hot and dry weather across most plain areas of the country during the Eid ul Adha holidays from June 6 to 9. In a statement issued Tuesday, the department also warned of potentially hazardous weather in the northern and upper regions earlier in the week.

According to the Met Office, moist currents are entering northeastern Pakistan, while a westerly wave is expected to hit the upper parts of the country by June 3. As a result, rain, thunderstorms, duststorms, and even hailstorms are likely in various areas, especially between June 2 and June 5. This unstable weather may cause damage to infrastructure in vulnerable regions.

The areas likely to be affected include Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, and Abbottabad. Additionally, heavy rain and hailstorms may hit parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 3 and 4. Cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Mardan are all at risk of intense weather activity.

Moreover, southern Punjab may experience duststorms during the same period. The PMD has specifically cautioned that windstorms, lightning, and hail may damage electric poles, solar panels, vehicles, and trees in central and northern areas. Farmers are also advised to adjust their crop plans according to the upcoming weather.

Given these conditions, the PMD has urged the public, tourists, and commuters to take necessary safety precautions. With many families expected to travel or gather outdoors during Eid, extra care is essential to avoid weather-related incidents and disruptions.