International child exploitation gang exposed in Muzaffargarh: 10 children rescued, two arrested

Authorities in Pakistan have uncovered an international group involved in the exploitation of children in Muzaffargarh. The gang, led by a German national, was secretly recording children and sharing the videos on the dark web. Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry announced that two suspects were arrested and 10 children were safely rescued.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Minister Talal Chaudhry explained that the group operated from a small club in Muzaffargarh, which appeared to be a place for children aged six to ten to learn games. However, cameras were used to record the children. Families from low-income backgrounds were approached, and children were paid and later pressured to take part in this illegal activity, with the videos shared online for money.

The minister said around 50 children were affected by this group. Of the rescued children, six have been placed under the care of the Child Protection Bureau. Sadly, some family members were found involved in this activity as well, and action is being taken against them. Efforts are ongoing to identify and take legal steps against the gang leader abroad.

Waqaruddin Syed, Director General of the National Crime and Investigation Agency (NCIA), shared that the operation began after receiving a tip about suspicious activities in Din Panah village, Muzaffargarh. Police conducted raids on the nights of May 22 and 23, leading to the arrests and rescue of children. This is the first case in Pakistan where children were recorded and the material was shared internationally.

Minister Talal Chaudhry also shared that 178 reports have been filed related to child exploitation, 197 people have been arrested, and 14 have been convicted. He added that penalties for such crimes have been increased to 14 to 20 years in prison, with no chance of bail or compromise. The government remains dedicated to protecting children and preventing these activities across the country.