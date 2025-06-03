Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s NATO summit invitation sends key message to Russia

Ukraine will attend the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. He said the invitation is important, especially during the ongoing war with Russia. The summit will take place from June 24 to 26. NATO leaders will discuss the Ukraine war, defense spending, and alliance strategies.

Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Vilnius on Monday. After the meeting, he shared the news about Ukraine’s inclusion in the summit. He had earlier warned that leaving Ukraine out would help Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Ukraine’s presence signals NATO’s unity against Russian aggression.

The invitation comes as Kyiv seeks stronger support from Europe. Ukraine faces uncertainty over future military aid from the United States. Former President Donald Trump, who may return to office, has called for NATO members to spend more on defense. This adds pressure on Ukraine to strengthen ties with European allies.

Zelenskyy is also asking NATO for security guarantees. He wants clear backing in case of a ceasefire or peace deal with Russia. But Russia has strongly rejected the idea, calling it unacceptable. Talks between Moscow and Kyiv remain tense, with no signs of a breakthrough.

Despite this, Ukraine continues to push for stronger global support. Zelenskyy believes the NATO summit will help show Russia that the West stands firm. He has urged the alliance to take decisive steps to ensure peace, security, and justice in the region.