Suicide blast near Kampala shrine kills two suspected rebels on martyrs’ day

Two suspected rebels, including a female suicide bomber, were killed in an explosion near the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday morning. The blast happened as thousands of people gathered to mark Martyrs’ Day, an annual event honoring Christians killed for their faith in the 19th century. Fortunately, no civilians were injured in the incident.

According to army spokesperson Chris Magezi, the two suspects were believed to be members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Congo-based rebel group known for its ties to Islamic State (IS). The explosion took place in Munyonyo, a well-known upscale suburb in the southern part of Kampala. Security forces had reportedly intercepted the attackers before they could carry out a larger strike.

Magezi explained that a Ugandan counter-terrorism team acted quickly to neutralize the threat, confirming that one of the suspects was a female suicide bomber carrying powerful explosives. The second rebel suspect was also killed in the operation, and both were riding a motorcycle at the time of the blast.

Police chief Abas Byakagaba confirmed that the two individuals were intercepted near the shrine and emphasized that no bystanders were harmed. The bomb exploded near a crowded area, but due to the swift action by security forces, the situation was contained before more damage could be done.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attempted attack, authorities suspect the ADF, which has carried out several deadly attacks in Uganda before. The group, formed in the 1990s by Ugandan extremists, originally operated within Uganda but later moved its base to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations has blamed the ADF for thousands of civilian deaths in the region. Tuesday’s incident highlights ongoing security concerns in Uganda and reinforces the country’s efforts to prevent terrorism, especially during large public gatherings and national events.