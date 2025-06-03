South Koreans vote in high-stakes election after Yoon’s martial law fallout

Millions of South Koreans cast their votes Tuesday in a snap presidential election triggered by the dramatic ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon was removed from office and now faces serious rebellion charges over his brief declaration of martial law in December. The election marks a crucial moment for South Korea’s democracy as citizens seek stability and change.

Early surveys pointed to liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung leading comfortably, fueled by widespread public anger against conservative leadership. Meanwhile, conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo struggled to gain support due to ongoing internal rifts within his People Power Party, particularly over how to respond to Yoon’s actions.

Lee, who previously served as Gyeonggi governor and Seongnam mayor, is known for his tough stance on inequality and corruption. He urged voters to deliver a strong message against the previous government. On the other hand, Kim warned that a win by Lee could bring excessive political power and retaliation, accusing him of aiming to create a “Hitler-like dictatorship.”

Voting started early at over 14,000 polling stations nationwide and will close by 8 p.m. According to officials, more than 16 million people had voted by 4 p.m., with total turnout expected to surpass 70%. The new president will be sworn in immediately on Wednesday, with no transition period, and will face pressing issues like economic slowdown, North Korea’s nuclear threat, and challenges from Trump’s foreign policy.

Though Lee has promised pragmatic diplomacy and strong ties with the U.S. and Japan, experts say his government might still face friction with the Trump administration, especially on trade. Trump’s latest decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has already forced South Korea to hold emergency trade meetings.

North Korea remains another major concern. While Lee favors dialogue and warmer ties with Pyongyang, he admitted that a summit with Kim Jong Un is unlikely in the near future. Observers believe South Korea will continue supporting U.S.-led efforts, even as North Korea prioritizes closer ties with Russia and avoids diplomatic engagement.