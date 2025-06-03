Imran Khan plans nationwide protest movement amid blocked political options

Imran Khan has decided to lead a nationwide protest movement, claiming all peaceful and political avenues have been shut for him and his party. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar shared this update after meeting Khan at Adiala Jail regarding the Toshakhana-2 case.

According to Gohar, Khan has directed party leaders to start preparing for protests not just in Islamabad but across Pakistan. Omar Ayub will handle protest planning, while Khan himself will remain in charge of overall decisions as the newly declared Patron-in-Chief of PTI.

While no specific protest date has been announced yet, Khan will make the final call. Gohar clarified that protest responsibilities will be shared among several party leaders this time, moving away from the previous strategy that placed full responsibility on Ali Amin Gandapur.

Barrister Gohar also responded to rumors of internal party changes, saying he remains the PTI chairman and will take action against any move to compromise his position. He emphasized that Khan continues to trust party leadership and appreciates their sacrifices during tough times.

Despite the protest plans, Gohar highlighted that Khan still prefers dialogue and peaceful solutions. However, due to alleged election rigging—such as in Sambrial—and unfair treatment in court cases, Khan believes protests are now necessary to demand justice.

In conclusion, Gohar said PTI will always act within the law and avoid actions that could harm the country. He added that Imran Khan remains open to negotiations with the establishment, even though no talks are currently underway.