Child abuse network busted in Pakistan; German suspect on the run

Authorities in Pakistan have uncovered a major child exploitation network operating from Muzaffarabad, with disturbing videos being sold on the dark web. The operation was dismantled by the Cybercrime Wing, which now believes a German national is the ringleader behind the network.

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, shared the breakthrough during a press conference in Islamabad alongside Director General of Cybercrime Waqaruddin Syed. He stressed that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is meant to protect the public, not silence journalists, and that regulating social media is now a necessary step.

According to Chaudhry, Pakistan’s cybercrime wing receives daily complaints and recently tracked down a criminal group involved in the sexual exploitation of children. These videos were not only produced but also distributed through platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, reaching international markets via the dark web.

DG Cybercrime Waqaruddin Syed confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the authorities are coordinating with Interpol to locate and arrest the suspected German ringleader. He added that legal measures have been tightened, and punishments for child abuse have been made stricter to discourage such crimes.

Furthermore, the minister announced plans to set up cybercrime offices in every district to handle complaints more effectively and respond to digital threats swiftly. He clarified that the primary role of the cybercrime unit is protection, especially of vulnerable populations like children.

This development highlights the growing challenge of online abuse and the urgent need for international cooperation. Pakistani officials have vowed to continue tracking such networks and ensure that justice is served both locally and globally.